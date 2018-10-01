Sohra district demand committee meets CM

SHILLONG: The South East Khasi Hills District Demand Forum met the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday for upgradation of Sohra Civil Sub-Division into a South East Khasi Hills District with its headquarter in Sohra.

Speaking to reporters, spokesperson of the forum, Allan West Kharkongor said, “The Chief Minister informed us that the matter would be thoroughly discussed although it is a genuine demand.”

He also said, “The government is facing financial constraints. But it did not mean that the state government will not create a district. The residents of Sohra are hopeful for a Sohra District,” he said.

In the memorandum to the CM, the forum said the creation of a new district is for administrative convenience so that the distance between the district headquarter and remote areas are shortened.

They stated if South East Khasi Hills District was created, it would comprise of Shella-Bholaganj C&RD Block which has an area of 417 sq. km. and Khatarshnong-Laitkroh C&RD Block which had an area of 225.40 sq. km.

The proposed South East Khasi Hills District already fulfils the criterion of size- being larger than South West Garo Hills District, which has an area of only 822 square kilometres.

The present Sohra Civil Sub-Division is a far-flung geographical entity, spread over a very large area. Many of the villages are located on remote areas and hard-to-reach locations where there are no modern amenities for the inhabitants, not even basic facilities.

The forum asserted that the establishment of the new South East Khasi Hills district with its headquarters at Sohra will ease the process of administration to a great extent, bringing all sorts of benefits to the people directly resulting from an improved, efficient and speedy administration as well as judiciary services.

They pointed out that the presence of the district headquarters at Sohra would boost trade and commerce and increase economic activities in this area including the southern part bordering Bangladesh.

The forum also observed that employment avenues would be opened with the creation of new district which would reduce migration of educated unemployed youth to Shillong and other places in search of job and livelihood.

As far as land for the office building is concerned, the forum said that the people of Sohra were ready to donate land free of cost for any purpose that the government requires for setting up new district.

The forum also said that the state government had a GAD land which was about 1075.70 acres in Sohra.