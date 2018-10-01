‘Rock Fest’ treat for music lovers in Garo Hills come December

TURA: Rock music lovers from Garo Hills are in for a treat in December when for the first time, the NH-51 Garo Hills Rock Festival’ will be held at Asanang, about 18 kilometres from Tura. The rock festival is being organised by the A’chik Rock Musicians’ Association (ARMA) on December 1 with an aim to promote upcoming rock bands and musicians from the region.

To discuss on necessary preparations to host the mega event, a meeting was held by the ARMA at Asanang where responsibilities for various tasks necessary for holding the event was distributed among the organization members and the Asanang Playground, the proposed venue was also inspected.

Well known rock bands from the region like Eye 2 Eye, Rough Roads, Black Jack, Titans, Suicide Notes and others including leaders of different social groups took part in the meeting and gave their views and suggestions.

According to ARMA President, B A Sangma, this is for the first time that such a rock festival is being organised in Garo Hills and the same would help in promoting local bands by providing them a platform.

“There are so many talented rock bands in Garo Hills, but they do not get the opportunity to showcase their talents as events like this are not organised often. That is why we are organising the NH-51 Garo Hills Rock Festival this year. This year, we have chosen Asanang for the venue but the same will be moved to other places all across Garo Hills in the future,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, Sangma has urged upcoming rock bands who are interested to participate in the rock festival to mail a demo of their two original compositions to [email protected] on or before October 25.