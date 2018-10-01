Ri Bhoi police chief warns against extortion from trucks

NONGPOH: Following complaints from several truck drivers against the alleged illegal collection by an unknown group of persons claiming to be members of NGOs, the Ri Bhoi Police chief, Spill Thamar on Monday issued stern warning against those involved.

“Any concerned members of the society or NGOs are most welcome to help the police if they have any knowledge of illegal trucks plying on the road, but they should refrain from taking the law into their own hands” Thamar said while talking to media persons here.

He said he had also received information that these unknown groups were also involved in illegal collection of money from the truck drivers on the National Highway-6.

Thamar also said that the police had taken a serious note on this matter and that stern actions shall be taken as per law against any group or individual found to be involved in these illegal activities,