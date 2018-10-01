Pak emphasises need to construe relations with Russia

United Nations: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed broader areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, including trade, investment, peace and security, a Pakistani radio broadcast network, Radio Pakistan stated.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for translating the gradually increasing multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries into multi-faceted strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed the on-going efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister appreciated cooperation with Russia in the field of energy and termed it as a “strong pillar” of partnership between the two countries.

In another meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed his keen desire for further enhancing the existing cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and Egypt.

Meanwhile, talking to Asia Society in New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is the most affected country by the menace of terrorism. (UNI)