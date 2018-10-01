Nita Ambani wishes to help Meghalaya build infrastructure for National Games

SHILLONG: The founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation and member of International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani has expressed her willingness to help Meghalaya in building necessary sports infrastructure for the National Games in 2022.

Ambani was in Shillong with Bollywood Actor, John Abraham to witness the finals of the inter-school girls football match played between Nongkrem Presbyterian Secondary School and Nongkrem Higher Secondary School at JN Stadium.

Stating that the whole nation is excited and looking towards Meghalaya for the upcoming National Games, Ambani added that Meghalaya and North East was very rich as far as talent was concerned and as many as 55 players in this year’s Indian Super League were from the North East.

She also expressed her willingness to develop infrastructure for schools in the state and in the region as a whole.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor and owner of the North East United FC, John Abrahama said that Shillong was one of the strongest centres for the football in the country.

He also said that he was keen to open North East United Football Academy here in Shillong and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had assured to find out a plot of land for the academy in Shillong before the National Games, 2022.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, his wife, Sports Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh were also present on the occasion.

In the match played between Nongkrem Presbyterian Secondary School and Nongkrem Higher Secondary School, Nongkrem Presbyterian Secondary School ensured a 2-0 win

A large number of people including school students also thronged the stadium for witnessing the match.

RFYS conducts school and college competition in football and athletics across 60 cities in India. In 2017, four teams from Shillong reached the RFYS National Championship with Umthili Secondary School being crowned the winners.