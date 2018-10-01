New Deadpool movie to open on December 21

Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox has added a yet untitled Deadpool movie to its 2018 slate. The

move is a part of a few changes to the studio’s release calendar, including pushing back Alita: Battle Angel and Dark Phoenix, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The Deadpool movie will open in wide release on December 21. Robert Rodriguez’s Alita… will move from December 21 to February 14, 2019 and Dark Phoenix, the next X-Men installment, moves from February 14, 2019 to June 7, 2019. The studio has also moved its long-in-development X-Men spinoff Gambit, from June 7, 2019 to March 13, 2020. According to hollywoodreporter.com, the Deadpool film could be a kid-friendly re-release of Deadpool 2. The release date changes come as the pending Disney/Fox merger is expected to close in 2019, which will give Disney’s Marvel Studios the rights to the X-Men. (IANS)