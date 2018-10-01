MRVC launched in Shillong

SHILLONG: Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign (MRVC) was launched on Monday at Pine Mount School, Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the state Health Department should deploy quick response team in every PHCs or sub-centers to cater to emergencies.

“The quick response team should be there to help the children. I’m sure this exercise is a very healthy one. There will not be any complication to the children. But we should not take chance, we have to get ready,” he said.

He urged the parents of students to lend support to the programme to ensure its success.

It may be mentioned over 13 lakh children from the age of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated as a means to fight against measles and rubella.