MR Vaccination begins in Garo Hills

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh launched the Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign (MRVC) on Monday at a function held at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Tura.

Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tura has the highest number of beneficiaries in the whole of Garo Hills region with 1441 students and was selected for launching of the programme during which, MRV was administered to all eligible children of the school. The four-year-old daughter of the Deputy Commissioner was also given MR vaccine on the occasion.

Lauding the efforts and collaboration of the host school, Ram Singh extended his gratitude for active participation to the Headmaster, teachers, parents and students and urged more such schools and parents should come forward and join the immunisation programme without persuasion. He said that every parent desires that their child do well in their studies, but for this a child need to be healthy. Therefore, to ensure that every child is healthy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been identifying various viruses which are attacking children and vaccination is being administered to all children in order to prevent against those diseases, he said and urged everyone to cooperate for the successful implementation of the immunisation programme in the district.

Dr. Santosh Sahoo, Senior Medical Officer, World Health Organisation, Bakdil Director, Rev Fr Sunny Mavelil, Officials from Border Security Force, other dignitaries, teachers, parents and students were present at the MRV launching programme.

Under Tura Urban area, MR Vaccine was also administered simultaneously at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Araimile, Aeroville Higher Secondary School, De Novo English School, Embee Rosebud School, Dobasipara Government LPS, Sosanghat LPS and Mount Sinai Secondary School.

The MRV Campaign was launched in North Garo Hills at Paschal Secondary School, Resubelpara where the Deputy Speaker and local MLA, Timothy D Shira inaugurated the campaign as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering he lauded all the key stakeholders for actively participating in spreading awareness on launching of measles rubella campaign in the nooks and crannies of the district. Citing examples of the successful eradication of polio and smallpox in the country, Timothy Shira urged all stakeholders to put out all stops towards eliminating measles and control of rubella disease by the year 2020.

Also present during the launching ceremony were Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Sadhu, Extra Assistant Commissioner, T K Sangma and Heads of other line departments.

In Williamnagar, the campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Saljong K Marak in the presence of District Medical and Health Officer, Janula K Marak at Sacred Heart Secondary School.

South Garo Hills too joined in the launching of the campaign on the same day while South West Garo Hills had already launched the campaign sometime recently. However, administering of the MRV in the district also began on Monday and is ongoing.