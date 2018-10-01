MPUF objects to non-tribal running canteen at PHC

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya People’s United Front (MPUF), East Jaintia Hills, has objected to a non-tribal running a canteen at PHC Pamra Paithlu.

In a statement, the MPUF alleged that the non-tribal opened up the canteen as she did not go through the required tendering process and alleged that the hospital did not call any tender for the canteen.

They said it would wait till the new building is complete and follow up whether the non-tribal is still allowed to continue the business.