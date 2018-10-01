Mob violence incidents on rise in Assam this year

GUWAHATI: There has been an alarming increase in the cases of mob violence and lynching in Assam in the current year. The state Assembly was on Monday informed that over 20 such cases were already registered this year against total eight cases in the previous two years.

Altogether 23 cases of mob violence and lynching have been registered between January to September, 2018, while two such cases were registered in 2017 and six in 2016.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary informed the state Assembly in response to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Nandita Das on Monday.

He further informed that eight people (five men and three women) were killed in mob violence since January, 2018, while two men had died in such violence in 2017 and six others in 2016.

As many as 162 arrests have been made in mob violence and lynching cases this year, though no arrests were made in 2017. Altogether 32 arrests were made in such cases in 2016.

However, no conviction had been made in any other mob violence and lynching cases since 2016, the minister said.