MITCR wants clarification on ‘plan’ to set up panchayat institutions in state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Indigenous Tribal Constitutional Rights Movement (MITCR), a conglomeration of traditional heads, social organisation and students Union of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People on Monday met the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the media reports of Government’s plans of introducing a panchayati raj like system in Meghalaya

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH)General Secretary, RL Blah said that they met the Chief Minister to seek a clarity over the media reports about the move by the Centre to introduce panchayat-like institution in Meghalaya.

The MITCR is a conglomeration of 15 NGOS from Khasi Jaintia and Garo Hills

He said that the Chief Minister during the meeting with central ministers in New Delhi never uttered the word Panchayati Raj and he was referring to the Panchayati Raj like system in terms of funding since under Article 280, different bodies like Panchayat Raj are funded and now there is plan to include even the Autonomous District Councils for direct funding.

He also said that the Chief Minister had assured to most of the points which were raised by the conglomeration and would be incorporated for amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the constitution which is likely to come up in the winter session of the Parliament.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also suggested that few members of the conglomeration can go to New Delhi along with him for a discussion with the Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry on the matter

NESO chairman, Samuel Jyrwa who was also part of the delegation said that they were pleased with the outcome of the meeting and they would follow up on the matter.

“The Chief Minister said that all of our suggestions and concerns were being addressed by the Home ministry and we are very pleased with the response and at the same time that we can go for a follow up meeting with the joint secretary Home (Northeast), Satyendra Garg, in Delhi and discuss with him,” said Samuel Jyrwa NESO chairman.

It may be mentioned that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had held a discussion with the Meghalaya government, autonomous district councils and stakeholders on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on May 25 this year and the MITCR had also submitted a memorandum to the joint secretary stating that in the draft bill proposed to amend the Sixth Schedule, there were some sections that would affect the tribal people especially a section which talked about the need for each Autonomous District Council to establish village councils for villages in rural areas and municipal councils for urban areas or an agglomeration of such urban areas

Meanwhile, GSU president, Tengsak Momin said that the group wanted that the non tribals should not be allowed to take part in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections besides they want introduction of anti defection law in the district council.