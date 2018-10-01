Minority body alleges anomaly in PDS

TURA: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) has alleged major violation in the Meghalaya Food Grains (Public Distribution System) Control Order 2004 for plain belt areas of West Garo Hills under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

According to the union, it had complaint against fair price shop dealers of seven villages namely, Shidakandi, Bowabari, Kandargaon, New Bhaitbari, Morasuti, Phersakandi and Garodubi to the SDO of Dadenggre in March this year, for not giving essential food stuff to the public as per the requirement.

Alleging that the said fair price shop dealers were engaging in corrupt practises, it lamented that action was still to be taken against them till date.