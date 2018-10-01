Mechanised cleaning at NF Rly stations

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway has on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, launched a special effort to implement mechanised cleaning at stations.

So far, 371 stations of NF Railway have been provided with mechanised cleaning equipment such as auto scrubber cum driver, high pressure jet, manual mechanical sweeper, vacuum

cleaner and mini hand scrubber, informs an official statement here on Monday.

There are 547 stations of which 127 are halt stations which are yet to be covered and 49 such stations which do not have proper surfacing.

With the mechanised equipment, the process of cleaning will not only lift the image of the stations but also be more effective.

“These machines are easy to use and comparatively maintenance free. They do not require special trained staff who can be used by the existing manpower,” the statement said.

“The machines have been purchased at a cost of Rs.2.69 crore. This was an important mandate given by the Union railway minister and chairman, Railway Board,” it added.