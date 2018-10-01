Krishna Kapoor, widow of Raj Kapoor, dead

MUMBAI: Krishna Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, died here on Monday, said a family member. She was 87.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

“Regret to announce I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully,” Randhir said in a statement.

Her granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback image on Instagram, and wrote: “I love you- I will always love you – RIP dadi.”

Riddhima’s father Rishi Kapoor is not currently in the country as he left for the US just last week for a medical treatment.

The film industry took to Twitter to express sorrow over his mother’s demise.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Krishna Raj Kapoorji. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met.

“May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.”

Actress Soha Ali Khan recounted few, but memorable moments of interaction with the Kapoor matriarch, who was always elegantly dressed.

“She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family,” Soha wrote.

Actress Raveena Tandon expressed condolences to the entire Kapoor family as “an era passes away” with Krishna Raj Kapoor’s demise.

Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member, Aam Aadmi Party, said: “For many old timers of our suburb, she will always be the graceful First Lady of Chembur”.IANS