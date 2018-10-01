JHADC drops two exec members

SHILLONG: Two MDCs of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) were dropped as executive members while the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) got a nominated MDC after many years.

As per notification dated September 25, the governor on the advice of the CEM of JHADC dropped LS Shylla and R Sten as executive members of JHADC.

In their place, the governor appointed Lasky Rymbai and Phasmon Dkhar as new executive members of JHADC. Meanwhile, the governor nominated Roynath D. Sangma as member of the GHADC.