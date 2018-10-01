International Day of Older persons observed in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: The District Social Welfare Officer of Ri Bhoi District in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority on Monday organised a function to observe the International Day of Older Persons at Duya Community Hall, Diwon in which the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Rosetta Mary Kurbah graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking at the function, Kurbah stressed upon the importance of respecting the elderly people as they are the source of love and guidance for us all. She also suggested and encouraged that the club for the older persons be formed so that they could come together and share their feeling and experience among them and entertain themselves. She also spoke on the old age pension scheme and urged that those who are not yet covered under the scheme to approach their respective Block Development Officer and Child Development Project Officer, ICDS.

Blood Pressure screening, distribution of gifts to all the older persons and song by students were highlights of the day.

Meanwhile, Erpakon Sports Social and Cultural Club also organised similar programme at the village community hall to the International Day of Older Persons for the old aged and elderly persons of the village. The programme here was attended by District Youth Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ri Bhoi district, Romio Myrchang as chief guest in presence of village Secretary, Lambor Kharshilot, Lansius Syiemlieh and other village leaders.

A total of sixty blankets were also distributed to the thirty elderly persons of the village during the programme as a token of respect and remembrance for their contributions towards the welfare of the village during their times.