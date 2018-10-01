Hima Das joins IndianOil under Indian Oil AOD State Office

GUWAHATI: Uttiya Bhattacharyya, Chief General Manager, IndianOil AOD State Office informed that Hima Das, star sprinter of the country had joined the IndianOil family and has been posted in the IndianOil AOD State Office here.

The company is privileged to have Hima Das as one of the IndianOil family member and it’s a mutually win-win situation for both IndianOil and the Dhing Express; while her future laurels will add value to the IndianOil’s image, IndianOil will be providing the salary and other facilities as befitting an officer to her.

Uttiya Bhattacharyya, Chief General Manager, IndianOil AOD State Office also informed that as per the core values of IndianOil, the Corporation is actively into promotion of sports and sports person. The Corporation also provided 250 scholarships for budding sports persons and has a policy for employing established sportspersons under Sports Job quota in 16 different sports.

IndianOil has a history of supporting various sports/ sportspersons of diverse variety including chess, cricket, badminton, Athletics, golf, hockey, table tennis, snookers billiards, Basketball, Volleyball, Archery, Boxing, Carrom, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Shooting, Swimming, Wrestling etc. IndianOil athletes won 11 medals at the recently concluded Gold Coast Commonwealth games including four gold medals.

Indian Oil has an illustrious list of Arjuna Awardees. To name a few: P Gopichand (Apart from Arjuna Award he has been decorated with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya awards), Sharath Kamal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, P Kashyap etc.

Bhattacharyya said that IndianOil is also proud to be associated with 16 Olympians from the field of badminton, hockey, table tennis and tennis.

With IndianOil, Hima Das is assured of being able to concentrate fully on her and athletic career. All the associated costs of travelling to various locations for attending national and international track & field competitions are completely provided for by IndianOil.