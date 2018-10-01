Demand for more vocational training centres in state

SHILLONG: The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has said there should be more vocational and skill development centres in the state.

The Morcha organised a youth parliament programme on Saturday that suggested the state government to properly utilise schemes and programmes for development of youths.

In a statement issued here, BJYM president Egenstar Kurkalang said the government should create more vocational training centres and skill development centres in every district and sub-divisional headquarters.

The topics for discussion at the youth parliament were role of youths in making New India, National Register of Citizen, Politics of Development versus Politics of Appeasement and rise of Unemployment in Meghalaya.

Advocate Phuyosa Yobin, Legal Cell convener of state BJP Tilok Das Gupta, state BJP vice president David Kharsati and Kurkalang were the resource persons. BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh inaugurated the function.

BJYM appreciated the central government for putting in efforts to solve the problem of SSA teachers by providing another bonus package of Rs 132 crore to Meghalaya, besides Rs 135 crore in March.

It also expressed gratitude to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for providing Rs 1.5 lakh crore for improving highways in the North East and sanctioning various projects for Meghalaya.