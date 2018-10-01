Conrad assures MCTA to consider pay revision

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has assured to look into the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Revision for the deficit college teachers drawing UGC scale of pay and 5th State Pay revision for the adhoc college teachers.

The assurance came from the Chief Minister after the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) representing deficit and adhoc college teachers of the state met the Chief Minister and submitted a representation concerning various issues related to Higher Education on Monday.

While informing the Chief Minister about the obsolete Assam Aided College Employees Rules of 1960 which are followed by the state till date, the Association also impressed upon the Chief Minister to look into the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to govern the service conditions of teachers in the state in toto.

The Association also informed him that according to the UGC clarification dated September 2015, the state government is bound to implement the regulations as they are mandatory in nature for the state to implement in letter and spirit.

During the deliberation, the MCTA urged upon the Chief Minister to look into the need for setting up of a state university to cater to higher education for the youth.

Regarding this the Chief Minister stated that the shortage of technical institutions in the state is a matter of concern.

Other issues discussed at this meeting pertained to deficitization of ad hoc colleges, creation of more teaching posts, the need for regulation of service conditions of teachers in private colleges and the need of setting up more Colleges of Teacher Education in the state.