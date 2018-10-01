City doc clears air on vaccine ‘rumour’

SHILLONG: A city-based doctor has said unknown people are spreading rumours that she had asked parents not to go for Measles-Rubella vaccine.

Clarifying on the “rumour” on Sunday, Dr Kakoli D. Purkayastha said she has no intention to dissuade or influence decisions of guardians and parents who want to avail of MR vaccination.

“This is a government campaign and it is the total responsibility of parents to ensure their children are protected against such preventable diseases,” she added.

Purkayastha also said she is not on any social media and any efforts to use her name in any context or tarnish her reputation would call for legal action.