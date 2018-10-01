Bigg Boss 12 evictees had experience of a lifetime

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik, the first evictees of Bigg Boss 12, say they never thought they will be ousted from the reality TV show so soon, but it will remain an experience of a lifetime for them.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12 had no evictions in its first week, but on Saturday, the first evictions happened.

Dipika Kakar and the Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik ‘jodi’ had got nominated for evictions on the Colors show.

The ‘jodi’ came together as strangers. Both of them also became the captains of the house in the first week of their stay, and shared a great bond with Karanvir.

They failed to sustain audience support, and that eventually led to their exit from the show.

Roshmi said in a statement: “Getting an opportunity to be on a show like Bigg Boss itself is a great deal for me. While I was confident, I never thought I would be evicted in the first week of eliminations.

“However, I am going to cherish this time for a lifetime. While I make an exit from the show, I am taking back lots of memories with me. I am hopeful that the audience will remember me and I would like to thank each and every one of them for supporting me in this journey.”

Kriti added: “It was an experience of a lifetime. Bigg Boss season 12 is a show I’ll always remember and cherish. Although I am feeling a little disappointed to be evicted in the second week, I am taking back a bag full of wonderful memories and learnings.

“I am thankful to have got this opportunity and would like to wish good luck to other fellow contestants,” she said. (IANS)