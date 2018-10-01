Awasthi asks police to prevent militants’ regrouping

SHILLONG: Outgoing DGP R Awasthi has said police should be cautious to prevent regrouping of militants in Garo Hills.

Awasthi said on Sunday that there should not be any laxity anywhere in the context of peace achieved in Garo Hills after the militants were neutralised.

Besides surrender of militants and weapons, counter insurgency operations in Garo Hills had brought normalcy in the area.

Earlier, there were complaints from the surrendered militants that they were yet to be properly rehabilitated.

When asked, Awasthi said if the desires are not fulfilled, there will be challenges. Recently, several surrendered GNLA cadres met in Garo Hills and decided to prevent any regrouping. He also did not rule out the possibility of Assam based militants NDFB and ULFA assisting the militant groups in Meghalaya.

According to Awasthi, the strategy of militants keeps on changing and they can take shelter in the border areas of the state due to its porous nature.

Regarding the low conviction rate of cases, Awasthi said that the competence of investigating officers needs to be improved and the directorate of prosecution will be of help in the long run.

Call to amend NDPS Act

Admitting challenges for the police in maintaining law and order, he said there is a need to check rising crimes especially drug abuse.

To a question, the police chief agreed that amendment to NDPS Act is required so that this will be a deterrent to criminals.

He said there should be alert on the part of all concerned to ensure that the innocent youths are not misled and lured to the world of drugs.

“The law related to narcotics had undergone amendments. The law is under constant review and I am sure that some changes will come,” he said.