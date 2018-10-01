Assam government not sure of deadline for sealing Indo-Bangla border

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday failed to provide any time frame for sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border portion in the state.

The state government told Assam Assembly that sealing of the international border was being done by the Central government and the state government had been requesting the Centre to expeditiously complete the work.

Replying on behalf of chief minister and home minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, state’s water resources miniterwas informed in the state Legislative Assembly today by Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Assam Accord Implementation department, in response to an unstarred question by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam.

Mahanta informed that out of 263 km border that Assam shared with Bangladesh, 214.89 km was land border and 48.11 km was river border.

While 93.77% work of sealing of land border has been completed, work in the remaining stretch was being carried on by central agencies, NBCC Ltd and CPWD.

The BSF is carrying out the task of securing the river border with the help of advanced technology, like Gyro/GPS, Optic Fibre Cable, etc. Such non-physical barrier was also being used to secure 18 gaps due to bridge / culvert, etc.

