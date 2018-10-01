Amitabh , Aamir laud Mumbai Police

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have praised the Mumbai Police’s new campaign #Nocityforthugs.

Aamir on Saturday night tweeted a poster made by the Mumbai Police digital team, where a still from the actors’ upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan was put on one side and the Mumbai Police team’s image was put on the other.

The caption on the film’s still was written: “Dhokha swabhav hai humara (treachery is our nature).

The caption on Mumbai Police’s photograph read: “Aur bharosa humara (And trust is ours.)

Aamir wrote: “Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect (Your nature is to doubt, work day and night and to be alert. We trust you. Respect.)”

Amitabh shared the poster and wrote: “Yes indeed… Respect for the Mumbai Police.”

Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. (IANS)