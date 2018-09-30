Tura, Williamnagar remember 30th September victims with memorial services

TURA: The nine Garo martyrs who lost their lives in twin police firing in Tura and Williamnagar, during a protest rally against the alleged bi-furcation of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) in 2005, were remembered and tributes paid to them, in a solemn Memorial and Prayer Service held on Sunday evening at the cenotaph erected for the purpose at Chandmary Playground in Tura.

On that fateful day, police resorted to gunfire as protestors began to get violent resulting in the deaths of altogether nine innocent people at the two places. While four of them fell to police bullets in Tura, five others lost their lives at Williamnagar.

In memory of those that lost their lives on that day which has been dubbed ‘Black Friday’, the 30th September Victims Solidarity Forum has been organizing a prayer service on the day every year. Sunday’s service becomes the 13th Anniversary of the twin incidents.

The memorial service began with a prayer by ADE President, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, who also chaired the programme.

Chairman of the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum, Manseng A Sangma in his keynote address recounted the incident way back in 2005 in which precious lives were lost and said that the day has been dubbed as ‘Black Friday’ since then. He said that by the power given by the Constitution of India, the people were demonstrating democratically the alleged bi-furcation of MBOSE when the police opened fire leading to the lost of four innocent lives.

He informed that the enquiry commission had blamed the then district administration for the incident but that the Cabinet under the previous government had not served justice to the victims and their families. However, he said that the demand for justice was still there and they would approach the new MDA Government soon. He also recalled late P A Sangma’s promise for a CBI Inquiry into the incident and assured that it would be brought up.

Former Pastor of Rongkhon Baptist Church, Abhik Arengh presented a short exhortation on the theme ‘Janggini Chabi’ (Key of Life) and preached from the Bible to the gathering.

Later, family members of the four fallen martyrs marched to the exact spots where there dear ones fell and lit torches put up for the purpose in their memory.

Felicitation of victims as well as all dignitaries and leaders of civil societies also took place during the programme.

In Williamnagar, the occasion was observed at the Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School, the place of incident where five innocent souls lost their lives to police firing. The Memorial Service at Williamnagar began at 2 pm and concluded with a Candle Light Service.