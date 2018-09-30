Tura writers’ meet highlights Assembly resolution on Scheduling of languages

TURA: The A’chik Literature Society in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU, held a Writers’ Meet on Saturday at the Christian Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tura.

A large number of school, college and university students and teaching staff, with the Executive members of the Garo Graduates’ Union and Senior Citizens’ Forum participated in the programme.

During the programme 64 (sixty four) participants read their poems. A play was also presented during the programme.

Prof Milton S Sangma former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NEHU ,Tura Campus and ICFAI while speaking to the gathering highlighted the task that lay ahead after Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed the resolution to request the Centre to include Garo and Khasi in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. He encouraged the participants to contribute more to the A’chik language and literature in the years to come. He also released Gisikni Kubirong a volume of poems by Rhinklee M Marak in the programme.