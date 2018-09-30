Shillong band to perform at NEUFC fan park

GUWAHATI: A special treat awaits fans coming to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday to watch the first match of North East United FC in Season Five of Indian Super League.

NEUFC owner John Abraham will be participating in a meet-and-greet session at the NEUFC Fan Park.

The fan park, set up by Aucto Creation at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex here, will also host a special performance by Rock On-2 fame rock and folk fusion band from Shillong, Summersalt.

The entry to the fan park will open at 3pm. Fans having a valid match ticket will have free entry to the park.

Besides this, the NEUFC Fan Park will have performances by Rocky Glock & Loli (Hip hop band) and Shreebhoomi Axom (dhol ensemble and community dance).

The fan park will remain open every match day at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium from 3pm to 6.30pm.

NEUFC will play against FC Goa in their first match of ISL Season 5 here on Monday evening.