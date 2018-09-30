NPP to contest all district council seats

SHILLONG: Political parties, including the ruling NPP, in the state have started preparations for the elections to the KHADC and the JHADC.

NPP State unit president WR Kharlukhi said the party would contest all the seats in both the KHADC and the JHADC.

“In Jaintia Hills, the fight will be between UDP and NPP while in Khasi Hills, the fight will be with the MDA partners itself,” he said.

The UDP, which is an ally in the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, has also started the groundwork for the council elections and the party’s first list of candidates will be released on October 16.

The opposition Congress too has started its process of inviting applications from prospective candidates.