MCA to take legal action against U-19 cricketer

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) will take legal action against an under-19 cricketer registered with the association who was found to have submitted birth certificates with varying age to two different cricket associations for registration.

Jaskirat Sachdeva the budding cricketer who is under the scanner has been banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for two years and by the MCA for 10 years from playing cricket in the state for the offence.

“Yes, the MCA is taking legal opinion to initiate action against Jaskirat Sachdeva who has been removed from the under 19 squad immediately after receipt of information from BCCI about his offence,” MCA secretary, Naba Bhattacharjee, told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

“He had submitted a certificate issued by Shillong Municipal Board to MCA for registration, and a few years earlier submitted another (to the Delhi and District Cricket Association) issued by Delhi Municipal Corporation. The date of birth varies in both the certificates and he was trying to lower his age. BCCI has banned him for two years while MCA has banned him for 10 years from playing in the state,” Bhattacharjee said.

Meanwhile, the MCA has issued a notification on Saturday evening, calling an emergent meeting of the association at 5.30pm on Monday to be held in the office of MCA at Polo in this regard.

Rayonald Kharkamni, vice president, Meghalaya Cricket Association and chairman of the disciplinary committee of MCA will preside over and chair the meeting.

“The meeting will discuss, deliberate and decide on action, including disciplinary and legal, against Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, the under-19 age category cricketer of the association who indulged in fraud and forgery by submitting two birth certificates from two different associations during registration with BCCI,” the notification stated.

Besides, the meeting might discuss any other matter with permission of the chair,” the notification added.