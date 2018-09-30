Man gets life term for killing brother over property

SHILLONG: An accused who killed his elder brother for family property was awarded life imprisonment by a court in Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi.

In the first conviction under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) after separation of judiciary from executive in the district, the court of Sessions Judge G Rani on Thursday convicted Pington Lamare to undergo imprisonment for life with a fine of Rs 20,000 and in default, he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one more year.

In addition, under Section IPC 201, he was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for three years with a fine of Rs 5,000 and if there is a default in payment, he has to undergo simple imprisonment for six months. The incident was on November 9, 2001, at Umkaduh village.

The wife of the victim had filed an FIR on November 15.

The accused killed his brother and buried him in the jungle of Umkaduh.

During investigation, the accused confessed the crime and led the police to the area where the body was buried. Later, the body was exhumed. According to investigation, the accused and the victim had a quarrel in a paddy field in the village over ownership of the field and the accused hit him on the head leading to his death.