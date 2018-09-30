LS polls outcome not to affect alliance: Roy

SHILLONG: UDP leader Donkupar Roy has said irrespective of Lok Sabha poll results in 2019, the NPP-led MDA coalition will be united and continue to be in power.

There are apprehensions that if non-BJP parties come to power at the Centre, the current political equation in the state can change.

However, allaying the fear, Roy said any change of equation at the Centre will not have any bearing on the state political scenario.

“We will continue to be part of MDA irrespective of changes in Delhi,” Roy said.

However, the UDP chief said the party does not foresee any change at the Centre and asserted that NDA will retain power.

“I think the BJP will get more seats than the last Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

After the victory of UDP in Ranikor, the strength of UDP MLAs rose to nine, while the party is supported by two associate members, S K Sunn and Samuel Sangma.

When asked about the entry of these two Independents to UDP, Roy said the party was strengthening its position which in turn will strengthen the MDA coalition.

With NPP and the Congress having 20 seats each, UDP is playing a crucial role in the stability of the present government.

In the past, UDP was part of the Congress-led government but it chose to be with NPP after the February 27 polls though the post of chief minister was offered to UDP.