SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong completed the double over Rangdajied United after registering a 1-0 lead in the second leg fixture of the Shillong Premier League earlier on Saturday. Skipper, Samuel Lalmuanpuia fired a curler from inside the box thereby scoring the only goal of the match in the 51st minute. Shillong Lajong will play their next match on the October 3, against Sawmer SC.