Kaziranga Park to open on October 12

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be partially open for tourists from October 12 though it is a usual practice to open the Park for visitors on November 1 every year till April 30.

Park Director R B Saikia informed that on October 12 only Kohora and Bagori ranges of the National Park would be opened for visitors as repair of roads and bridges in other ranges of the Park was yet to be completed.

The tourists will be facilitated to undertake Elephant Safari from the very first day.

Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park authority has launched an App called e-niyantron (e-control) for controlling the speed of vehicles to prevent accidents while crossing the highway passing by the Park.

The app will be used as time card during the flood.