JAC on district demand puts off rally

SHILLONG: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) informed that the public rally seeking demand for Mairang district scheduled to be held on October 1 has been postponed to another date.

The secretary of the Demand Committee North West Khasi Hills District informed in a press statement that the next date for the public rally had not been fixed and would be announced later.

The JAC secretary has been demanding the upgradation of Mairang Civil Sub Division to a district.