Crack appears in NSCN-K

Kohima: The perceptible cracks in the organisational set up of the NSCN (K) has grown more evident with a top functionary of the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) questioning the ‘constitutionality’ of the removal of Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Khango Konyak as Chairman.

In a statement, the first since Khango Konyak’s impeachment saga made the headlines in early August, the NSCN (K)’s Ministry of Information and Publicity Kilonser (minister), Col. Isak Sumi claimed the ousting of the former chairman was “unconstitutional, illegal and invalid and therefore stands nullified.”

The statement also hinted at Khango and his loyalists entering into talks with the Centre.

Sumi, in the statement, alleged that the impeachment was orchestrated by the ULFA and groups active in the Imphal valley.

The ousting was effected without acquiring the minimum two-third majority or “quorum,” he said, while claiming that not a single NSCN leader from Nagaland was “consulted or involved in this illegal process.”

Sumi termed it a failed coup attempt by “renegades” comprising a “handful of Kilonsers, Deputy Kilonsers and middle ranking Naga Army officers,” who he said belonged to one tribe.

Nevertheless, he claimed that Khango was still the “legitimate Chairman and President, as elected popularly by a unanimous 100% vote of the entire party workers and council members on June 2017.”

According to Sumi, the “renegades” in order to reap the benefits of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) offered by the Myanmar government, plotted with the Myanmar government and attempted to usurp power.

On the contrary, Sumi maintained that Khango has always been a staunch opponent of the NCA and the Panglong Conference.

The outcome of the alleged connivance has been the Myanmar army mounting military operations to hunt down Khango and other NSCN (K) workers, which he said is still continuing.

He said that the “NSCN Naga Army” has exercised utmost restraint and claimed that the NSCN (K) led by Khango has the backing of more than 500 members “and many more readying to join hands.”

As per the statement, it includes almost all high ranking functionaries from the group’s civil and military rank and file, who have reaffirmed their loyalty to Khango’s leadership.

“We are also seriously considering the Naga people’s genuine appeal for peace and political dialogue with the Government of India, he added. (UNI)