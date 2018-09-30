Conrad launches NPP in Mizoram

SHILLONG: After the success in Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday launched NPP in poll-bound Mizoram.

The launch programme was attended by galaxy of NPP leaders, including Home Minister James K Sangma, Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, Manipur Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma and Government Chief Whip Marcuise Marak.

NPP has been working to build the party in Mizoram for the past one year and a half to make its ground ready for its launch. The party has launched its campaign with the slogan — “One Voice, One Northeast”.

The chief minister said NPP is embarking on a mission to rebuild Mizoram and restore the identity of the people of the region and make the voice and concerns of the people heard at the corridors of power.

“The seed of the party to be a pan-North East was laid by the founding leader late PA Sangma. We are continuing the journey started long time ago by him (Purno Sangma).

He had set the agenda for the people of North East, the tribals of the country, Christians and other minorities.

It is those ideas and the vision that is driving NPP to channelise its energy to fulfil the dreams of the people,” Sangma said.

Expressing confidence that NPP will be able to make a significant impact in the political landscape of Mizoram, a Christian-dominated tribal state of the North East, he said, “India is home to over 100 million tribal population but the voice of our people in the political arena is bare minimal.

Almost 50 years after India’s independence, a tribal was inducted in the Union Cabinet. I am not blaming anybody but trying to put the fact right that tribals and northeast has not got its due space and position in the political landscape. NPP believes in the ideology of uniting the voice of North East under one umbrella and one platform.”

He said NPP is working with a focus to expand its base in fulfilling the mandate of the party that stands for unity of the region. “We want to emerge as a strong voice for our people from North East,” he added.

He asserted that people of Mizoram would accept the party and allow NPP to carry forward the vision of the party. He also stated that NPP would become the key political alternative in Mizoram. “NPP is the only political party that speaks up if there is any atrocity or challenge forced on Christians, tribals and minorities in the country. We will always stand for STs and their rights,” said Sangma.

Though the party has not made any announcement on the number of seats it would contest but have clearly stated that it would make inroads in a large way to fill the political vacuum in Mizoram.National General Secretary in-charge of Mizoram Dr Lalrintluanga Jahau has been instrumental in laying the base of the party in Mizoram.

He has been given the mandate to strengthen the party base. Former president of Young Mizo Association (YMA) Lianzuala has been appointed as the convener of the party. He has been asked to constitute the party in consultation with its national executive body.