Combined organizations from SGH meet CM

TURA: Combined organizations from South Garo Hills which had spearheaded the non-cooperation movement demanding the repair of deplorable roads in the district recently met Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on the issue in Shillong.

The combined organization comprises of the GHSMC, ASWA, ADE, AAYF, FKJGP, Mothers’ Union and others.

During their meeting the CM is said to have informed that the two highways (NH-51, NH-62) will no longer be named as such and the entire length of the two roads is being renamed NH-217. The whole section of the road from Paikan-Tura-Dalu-Baghmara-Nongal-Jadi to Dudhnoi would come under NH-217, as per the revelation by the CM to the organizations.

The Chief Minister is also said to have informed the organizations that work on the Tura-Dalu road would be initiated from this year itself, but that the Dalu-Baghmara and the Baghmara-Moheskola-Shillong road would have to wait till next year.

According to the organizations, the Chief Minister also informed that there was currently paucity of funds to initiate necessary works on PWD Roads.