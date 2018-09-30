BJYM youth parliament roots for proper utilization of development schemes

SHILLONG: The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a youth parliament programme on Saturday which suggested the government to properly utilise schemes and programmes directed towards the development of youth in the state.

In a statement issued here, BJYM president, Egenstar Kurkalang said the government should create more vocational training centres and skill development centres in every district and sub-divisional headquarter.

The topics that were discussed at the youth parliament were role of the youth in making new India, National Register of Citizen, Politics of Development versus Politics of Appeasement and rise of Unemployment in Meghalaya.

Phuyosa Yobin, Advocate Meghalaya High Court, Tilok Das Gupta Legal Cell convener BJP Meghalaya, David Kharsati Vice President BJP Meghalaya and Kurkalang were the resource persons. The BJP president, Shibun Lyngdoh inaugurated the function.

On the other hand, the BJYM, appreciated the central government for putting in efforts to solve the problem of SSA teacher’s salary by providing another bonus package of 132 crores to Meghalaya in addition to Rs 135 crores in the month of March this year.

BJYM expressed gratitude to Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for providing Rs 1.5 lakh crores for improving high way in Northeast and around 8000 for Meghalaya and for other projects.