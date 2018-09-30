Assam JV posts 139.51 pc hike in profit after tax

GUWAHATI: Assam government undertaking, Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL), has posted a 139.51 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 32.31crore for the year 2017-18 as against Rs 13.49 crore recorded in 2016-17.

“DNPL’s gross revenue from operations was Rs 80.06 crore for the year 2017-18. During the year, the company transported 267.92 million metric standard cubic metres of natural gas to NRL as against 229.12 MMSCM transported in the previous year. Utilisation of pipeline was higher by 16.93 per cent in 2017-18 compared to the previous year,” Rupam Goswami, chairman of DNPL, informed at the 11th annual general meeting of the company held here recently.

A joint venture of Assam Gas Company Ltd (51 per cent stake), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (26 per cent) and Oil India Ltd (23 per cent), the company was incorporated in 2007. It is engaged in the transportation of natural gas from Duliajan in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district to NRL, Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

“In future, the company plans to obtain gas from Gas Authority of India Ltd and transport the same to small towns of Northeastern states, transport gas from Tengeri to Duliajan from a company named OIL MAX which has been allotted an OIL field at Pengeri,” Goswami said.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company had spent Rs 89.31lakh during 2017-18.

“We have constructed 70 toilets (cumulatively 192 toilets constructed till date) under the sanitation campaign of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The company has engaged itself in the construction of Waksung Na Ali Road (1230metres) in a village in Sivasagar with a budget of Rs 50lakh,” he stated.

The company has also sanctioned Rs 15lakh for the construction of a residential training centre for the promotion of mask making (mukha silpa) of Samuguri Satra in Majuli.

“In the previoius year, DNPL contributed Rs 5lakh to the Raas Festival in Majuli. Besides, Rs 1lakh was provided to the office of the deputy commissioner, Majuli in July for operation of boat services for the people of Bhakat Chapori during floods,” he said.

The company has proposed to construct 100 more toilets under the sanitation campaign of Swacch Baharat Abhiyan, construct and maintain public toilets in Guwahati, install solar powered street lights in Duliajan, distribute stevia seeds and quail birds to farmers in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and set up centres in Jorhat and Guwahati to impart coaching at subsidised rates to economically disadvantaged candidates for jobs in various sectors.