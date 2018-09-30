Assam Garo groups to take Delhi route over council

GUWAHATI: The Garo organisations of Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam have resolved to approach the Centre in regard to their demand for a separate autonomous council for the community in the state.

Representatives of the organisations comprising the Garo National Council (GNC), Garo National Union (GNU), Garo Gaon Bura Santha, Garo Sahitya Sabha, Garo Mahila Parishad, Youth Parishad and All Achik Youth Federation among others addressed a public rally at Bakrapul under Dudhnoi police station on Saturday to chalk out their future course of action.

“We have decided to meet officials in the Union ministry of home affairs in New Delhi in the second week of October to press forward our demand as the state government has been indifferent so far,” GNC Assam state zone president, Thengsil Sangma told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

The groups had launched their agitation with a 12-hour chakka bandh on September 12.

“There have been arrests made by police since the agitation was launched. But we will not sit back as despite being one of the oldest indigenous tribes of the Northeast, we have been neglected on all fronts. If the state government can create five autonomous councils in six Upper Assam districts since 1995, it can surely do the same for us. Our demand for an autonomous council within the framework of the Indian Constitution is therefore legitimate,” Sangma said.

“We will submit memoranda to the MHA officials in Delhi. If there is no response thereafter, we will be compelled to intensify our agitation in the state after a week. We plan to stage rail blockades and dharnas in front of police stations subsequently,” he asserted.