ALS lauds  resolution to include Garo, Khasi in 8th schedule

TURA: The A’chik Literature Society (ALS) has welcomed the unanimous passing of the resolution by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly asking the Centre to include Garo and Khasi languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The society expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma for taking up the long pending issue and tabling the resolution.

“We acknowledge the unity of all the Legislators cutting across party lines in support of the historic resolution. The members of the A’chik Literature Society, which is equivalent of the Sahitya Sabha of the A’chik tribe, took cognizance of the fact that they have to be involved in the uphill task in the development of the language and literature in order to support the Government of Meghalaya to achieve the ultimate goal,” the ALS said in a release.