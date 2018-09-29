Will soon take retaliatory action against Pak: BSF DG

New Delhi: The BSF on Friday vowed strong retaliatory action against Pakistan, saying it was witnessing a “more aggressive stance” of the opponent along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir after Imran Khan became prime minister.

Outgoing BSF Director General (DG) K.K Sharma told reporters that his troops were waiting for the right time to strike back against the enemy in retaliation to the recent killing of their jawan along the IB in the state.

Sharma, who demits office on September 30, also admitted that Head Constable Narender Singh was killed in an “action of the Border Action Team (BAT)” of Pakistan.

The jawan was shot three times on his chest, dragged to the other side of the fence, his feet were tied and throat slit, the DG said. “There was no mutilation of the body,” he said.

The BSF chief said the gun and ammunition of the jawan, who went ahead of the fence in Jammu’s Ramgarh sector along with seven other personnel, was taken away.

“This incident is a first of its kind because generally on the IB you don’t have a BAT action. This was a BAT action…It is an unfortunate incident,” the DG told reporters here.

He added that some counter-action has already been taken along the LoC and more is in store.