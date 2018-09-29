Traffic disrupted on Tura highway after truck turns turtle near Asanang

TURA: Traffic on the crucial National Highway 51 route connecting Tura with Paikan in Assam was disrupted for several hours on Saturday morning after a fully loaded 18 wheeled truck overturned while heading towards Asanang town, near Rongram, 18 kms from Tura.

The driver of the truck was attempting to negotiate a turn on the road when he lost control on the descend. The truck was carrying dozens of heavyweight iron posts reportedly meant for the power department and the sheer weight of the consignment is believed to have played a role in the accident.

The mishap halted movement of vehicles, particularly commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses and medium vehicles for some hours, until heavy recovery vehicles were called in to clear the bottleneck.