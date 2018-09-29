Ricky joins UDP; MDC loyalty a worry for Donkupar

SHILLLONG: UDP president Donkupar Roy has expressed concern over shifting of allegiance by MDCs after winning election.

Talking to media persons after Laban-Mawprem MDC Ricky Shullai formally joined the party at a function held in his residence here on Friday, Roy said in the absence of anti-defection law in the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), “people after winning the MDC election often switch sides, which is an unhealthy trend”.

“But everyone is helpless as there is no law that bars MDCs from shifting allegiance from one party to another,” he added.

While stating that the joining of Shullai is a huge boost to the party, he, however, appealed to the Laban-Mawprem MDC to remain with the party even after winning the election.

On the question of allotment of ticket, the UDP president said Shullai would be given a party ticket for the district council polls next year.

“I have clarified as per the practice, we always offer the party ticket to any sitting MDC. If the party MDC does not ask for ticket, we offer the ticket to another person,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his brief address after formally joining the UDP, Shullai said after leaving the NCP in 2017, he had decided not to join any party.

“Even in the 2018 Assembly elections, I had contested as an independent candidate from Mylliem constituency,” the Laban-Mawprem MDC said.

“After remaining an independent for so long, I realised the need to be in a party to be able to carry forward the responsibility given by the people of my constituency in a more effective manner,” he said.

Shullai also assured that he would remain with the UDP after winning next year’s election.

“Now the voice of the UDP will again be heard in Laban. My uncle (Sanbor Shullai) had won the MDC election on a UDP ticket in 2004. I hope that the UDP will again win the seat from Laban-Mawprem constituency in next year’s elections,” he added.