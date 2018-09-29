Parakram Parv observed in Shillong

SHILLONG: Parakram Parv, which marks the anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC in 2016 was observed here in Shillong on Saturday

To mark the occasion, a military equipment display was organised here in the city where various types of equipment, weapons and emergency medical support system used by the Army were displayed for the visitors

Hundreds of people attended the function which showcased the valour and courage of the Indian Army as Gorkha Training Centre and Assam Regimental Centre displayed their band performance for the visitors which included former Army personnel, school students and civilians.

With the designated theme to “know your army”, among the equipment displayed was small arms, nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) equipment, archery equipment, disaster management machinery and stalls

Inaugurating the function, Brigadier Ajay Tewari, (Sena Medal) said that such programme is for the youths to get inspired to join the forces.

It would also give motivation to the public and get a sense of pride that the armed forces are capable of many more things than just protecting the country, he said

He added that the diverse communities of the North East had been an integral part of the defense forces and had contributed so much for the country.

Meanwhile, PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said that the day was celebrated in 51 locations across the country to commemorate the second year of the surgical strike conducted by the army along the LOC.

He said that such programmes were very important as it helped the armed forces to integrate with the public and let them know what the army was doing for the country.

Students attending the programme were seen busy checking out the various equipments on display and eagerly asking questions. The exhibition would continue till the 30th of this month.