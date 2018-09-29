NGOs, parents condemn Sports Association over players’ injury

SHILLONG/TURA : Several NGOs and parents have raised concern over the safety and security of athletes following the spat that took place in the city on September 26 evening.

Earlier, an altercation occurred between two groups of sports persons from Garo Hills and Khasi Hills at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in which two young girls of a visiting team from Garo Hills had to be taken to a hospital for medical aid.

The incident happened after the conclusion of the Under-15 girls’ football match between a Shillong based team and another from Rongjeng, East Garo Hills.

“The young players were throwing water at one another and pulling chairs during dinner time and when one group asked the other to refrain an argument took place leading to a physical altercation in which two young children from the Rongjeng team were injured and had to be taken to hospital and admitted,” a teacher accompanying the team from Garo Hills narrated.

Questions have been raised about the role of the Sports department in failing to check such unruly behaviour among sports persons and the absence of supervision as both girls and boys teams were reportedly involved in the altercation.

There is resentment among NGOs and parents of the children against the sports authorities from attempting to downplay the incident and failing to take remedial steps.

“How could the sports officials allow a group fight to take place and why are they trying to wash their hands off the incident when they should have taken those guilty to task? This is condemnable,” stated the A’chik Indigenous Justice Initiative Forum.

The GSU Khasi Hills zone also condemned the alleged assault of two Garo youths. A statement said that GSU along with Achik NEHU Students’ Union had recently met the Director to apprise them of the incident and strict action was assured but nothing has been done till now.

A delegation of NGO leaders from Rongjeng, led by the GSU, FKJGP, AAYF and others, paid a visit to the affected team and met with the two injured children.

“Shocking to find total lack of discipline and control from the authorities. They allowed a simple incident to snowball into a major situation and are now denying the events. The physical trauma these girls went through is nothing compared to the psychological damage they will face. The authorities are to blame,” stated the NGO leaders. In the light of the unsavory events taking place, some parents have reportedly recalled their children from the tournament over lack of safety and supervision.

“Meghalaya will be holding the National Games in 2022 and if this is how they scout for talents, then God bless our state. Which parent would want to send their children to a place where there is threat of physical and mental harm? The authorities must be held accountable and stern action taken against them,” demanded the NGO leaders.