MCA to take legal action against U-19 cricketer over “birth certificates”

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) will take legal action against an under-19 cricketer registered with the association who was found to have submitted birth certificates with varying age to two cricket associations for registration.

Jaskirat Sachdeva has been banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for two years and by the MCA for 10 years from playing cricket in the state for the offence.

“Yes, the MCA is taking legal opinion to initiate action against Jaskirat Sachdeva who has been removed from the under 19 squad immediately after receipt of information from BCCI about his offence,” MCA secretary, Naba Bhattacharjee, told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

“He had submitted a certificate issued by Shillong Municipal Board to MCA for registration, and a few years earlier submitted another (to the Delhi and District Cricket Association) issued by Delhi Municipal Corporation. The date of birth varies in both the certificates and he was trying to lower his age. BCCI has banned him for two years while MCA has banned him for 10 years from playing in the state,” Bhattacharjee said.