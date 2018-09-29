Hek donates month’s salary to Kerala flood-hit

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP leader, A L Hek has donated his one-month salary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief fund for the victims of the flood which affected the lives of many people in the southernmost state.

Hek who is in Kerala itself said that the he deposited his one month salary which is 2.4 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief fund as the floods affected many people.

He also expressed happiness over his visit to Kerala which is the home town of former Meghalaya Governor, MM Jacob

During the visit, Hek also met BJP Kerala state president, PS Sreedharan Pillai and held discussions over the Kerala floods.

The BJP Kerala state president lauded the efforts of Hek in helping the people of that state.