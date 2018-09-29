Fashion brand eyes Shillong foray by 2019 end

GUWAHATI: Lifestyle International, a part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, launched its second value fashion outlet, Max, here on Saturday.

“We had forayed into the Northeast with the launch of the first Max outlet here three years back. We plan to have two more outlets here by the latter part of next year and thereafter one in Shillong, for which we have shortlisted a few properties in and around Police Bazar,” Rajib Mukherjee, assistant vice president of Max Retail Division, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, told The Shillong Times here.

Spread across 15,000 square ft over two floors in the Paltan Bazar area, the one-stop fashion solutions store offers over 10,000 designs across categories such as apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.

Max forayed into India in 1999. Currently, there are 262 Max stores in India and 28 in the East. The company is present in 18 countries.

“Apart from Guwahati and Shillong, we plan to spread to Dimapur, Aizawl and Agartala by 2020,” Mukherjee said.

“Our USP is international fashion at affordable prices. We have a defined western wear section for women. We believe in fast fashion, which is about having variety across the four seasons in a year. Our apparel is designed by in-house designers and thereafter manufactured by vendors across the world,”he said.