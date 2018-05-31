Sonowal takes stock of Ambubachi Mela preparedness

Guwahati, May 31: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday paid a visit to Kamakhya Temple to take stock of the preparedness undertaken by different government departments for the forthcoming annual Ambubachi congregation at the ancient Kamakhya temple located atop Nilachal hills in the city overlooking the River Brahmaputra.

He held a review meeting on the temple premises to assess the flurry of preparations being undertaken to embrace lakhs of devotees during Ambubachi Mela. Highlighting the importance of Kamakhya Peeth as a centre of importance in the cultural-spiritual tourism circuit in the country, Sonowal requested all the core departments to work head and heart to showcase the unique traits of Assam’s socio-cultural and spiritual tourism during the ensuing Ambubachi Mela.

He also said, “Assam is known for its hospitality and age-old tradition of according highest respect to pilgrims and visitors and this year’s Ambubachi Mela would not be an exception as the State will welcome lakhs of devotees during the five-day religious congregation”. He also asked the departments to leave no stone unturned for pressing in all essential and required facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims. He also asked the PHE department to ensure sufficient purified drinking water for the devotees who will be putting up at five make-shift camps in the city. He also asked Guwahati Municipal Corporation to supply un-interrupted drinking water in Kamakhya Temple during days of Ambubachi Mela.

Considering the huge footfalls of devotees including the specially challenged ones, Sonowal asked Assam State Transport Corporation to arrange substantial number buses to ferry pilgrims to and fro the temple. He also asked Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure round the clock treatment facilities on the premises of Kamakhya Temple including setting up of temporary special cell for the treatment of babies. Moreover, for the uninterrupted power supply he asked the Power Department to ensure power supply and asked PWD to arrange generators as a back-up plan.

Considering the tourism potential of Ambubachi Mela, Sonowal asked the Tourism Department to organize campaigns in different districts of Assam and outside so that tourists from the country and abroad can come to Kamakhya temple to experience its revered beauty. He Besides the Police Department to ensure foolproof security and maintain constant vigil on Neelachal Hill and its adjoining areas.

Moreover, as a sense of gratitude to the service of enumerable volunteers and other social organisations, Sonowal mooted the idea of acknowledging their services with awards and commendations.